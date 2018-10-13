Parineeti Chopra's earnest wish fulfilled on Indian Idol 10

television

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor graced the stage of Indian Idol 10 to promote their upcoming movie Namaste England

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor on the sets of Indian Idol 10

It’s widely believed that wishes and dreams get fulfilled at a destined moment and not before it arrives. Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor graced the stage of Sony Entertainment Television’s show Indian Idol 10 to promote their upcoming movie Namaste England. The actors were in total awe of the Top 9 contestants witnessing their amazing performances. Actor turned singer ‘Parineeti Chopra’ shared her dream of coming to Indian Idol 10! The talented actress was overwhelmed after witnessing the power of Indian Idol’s stage!

Ankush Bhardwaj and Neelanjana Ray from the top 9 contestants gave a fantastic performance on Arjun Kapoor’s song ‘Main phir bhi tumko chahunga’. Arjun and Parineeti loved the performance and couldn’t stop praising them! After their performance, Parineeti shared her teenage dream of coming on the part of Indian Idol with all the viewers!

Parineeti from the Indian Idol said, "Many years ago when I was learning to sing, I had nurtured a dream to come on Indian Idol. At that time, the first season of Indian Idol was telecast on television and I really wanted to be a part of it and perform on that stage at least once! Although, the situation was different at that time and I didn’t pursue my singing any further but today I have got the opportunity. It feels great to be a part of Indian Idol 10 for a brief period and I can sing as many songs as I want!"

