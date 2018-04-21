Parineeti Chopra's rumoured boyfriend Charit Desai to direct her latest single

This is the duo's second collaboration - Desai had previously wielded the directorial baton for her Australia Tourism video that released earlier this year



Parineeti Chopra

With Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi (Meri Pyaari Bindu, 2017) and Dil Hai Awara behind her, Parineeti Chopra is gearing up to go behind the mic again for Mujhe Tum. What makes the single, produced by T-Series, all the more special is that the video will be directed by her rumoured beau Charit Desai. This is the duo's second collaboration - Desai had previously wielded the directorial baton for her Australia Tourism video that released earlier this year.



Parineeti Chopra, Amaal Mallik and Charit Desai during the recording of the scratch version

A source reveals, "The production house was happy with the way Charit directed their last two music videos, including Armaan Malik's Ghar Se Nikalte Hi. They were keen that he hop aboard for this one too. It was an instant yes from all parties. Parineeti rendered the scratch version on April 13 with Amaal Mallik before flying off to Sydney for a short film on Australia Tourism." With the actor slated to record the track later this month, the music video shoot has been scheduled for May-end.

Though Chopra has constantly refuted rumours of dating Desai, industry insiders insist the two are together. The duo reportedly met on the Dream Tour 2016 - Chopra was part of the pan-US concert while Desai, who has previously worked at Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, was entrusted with making the behind-the-scenes video. It is believed that the actor and the assistant director have been dating ever since. While Chopra and Desai remained unavailable, T-Series declined to comment on the story.

