Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train remake gets a release date

Parineeti Chopra is leaving no stones unturned when it comes to preparing for her roles and films. 2020 is going to be a very busy and important year for the actress as she has two films that thrive entirely on her character and she happens to be the driving force of them. Let's talk about the first one!

We are talking about The Girl On The Train remake, which is yet to be titled. The story is about a woman who witnesses a murder and embarks on a mission to solve the mystery behind what exactly happened. The Hollywood film was a very successful thriller, and the Bollywood version seems as exciting.

Taking to her Instagram account, Chopra announced the release date of the film by posting three stills from her movie. In the first post, she wrote- The Most thrilling ride of my life. And next was the release date, take a look right here:

The second image also had the same caption and the image was a lot gorier, take a look:

And the last image shows a rather solemn look of Chopra, indicating she's trapped in a web and has to solve the mystery the murder. Have a look right here:

Chopra is a fine actor, and with this film, she may get her due as an actor. The untitled thriller will clash at the box office with Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara. Now, talking about the second release of Chopra, the Saina Nehwal biopic. She has been training really hard for the film and even injured her neck while practicing Badminton.

We cannot wait to see both the films and what she has to offer her fans and critics. But as stated above, she's surely going to rock next year!

