Paris Hilton calls Lindsay Lohan lame, embarrassing
Davis also made disparaging remarks about Lohan's body, describing her as a "fire crotch" and asking, "Who would want to f**k her?"
Socialite Paris Hilton has branded actress Lindsay Lohan "lame and embarrassing" after being challenged to pay her rival a compliment.
While on "Watch What Happens Live", Hilton played "Plead the Fifth" with host Andy Cohen who gave her the challenge of a trio of compliments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.
She said: "She's beyond... lame and embarrassing." Just last year, the Hilton hotels heiress had said she did not like to be around Lohan because she does not give off "positive energy".
The high-profile duo's much-publicised feud began when Hilton laughed as her friend Brandon Davis rubbished the actress in an interview in 2006.
Davis also made disparaging remarks about Lohan's body, describing her as a "fire crotch" and asking, "Who would want to f**k her?"
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- Aishwarya Rai to play antagonist in Mani Ratnam's period drama
- Dadar's Chitra Cinema to shut down; SOTY 2 to be its last day last show
- Cannes 2019: Hina Khan's red carpet debut looks ethereal
- Kangana Ranaut's incredible transformation from Kabaddi to Cannes
- Ekta Kapoor: Prohibiting content creates a bigger want
- Malaika Arora shares workout video; Amrita Arora calls her 'show off'
- Student Of The Year 2 day 5: The film fails to touch the 50 crore mark
- From cabaret to belly dance, Richa Chadha has come a long way
- Mira Rajput hires Taimur Ali Khan's nanny for son Zain Kapoor? Watch Video
- See Photos: Jr NTR's doppelganger storms the Internet
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Disha Patani runs from media, Tiger Shroff gets her back!