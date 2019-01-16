Paris Jackson checks into treatment facility

hollywood

Paris Jackson model and daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson, is seeking treatment to improve her emotional health

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson, model and daughter of late pop legend Michael Jackson, is seeking treatment to improve her "emotional health". "After a busy year of work engagements that took her all over the globe, Paris decided that she needed to take some time off to reboot, realign and prioritise her physical and emotional health," people.com quoted a source as saying.

"She checked herself into a treatment facility to aid in her wellness plan and is looking forward to coming out of this revitalized and ready to tackle the exciting new projects that await her," added the source. Through the years, Paris has been open about her battle with depression and anxiety.

In 2013, Paris was hospitalised after attempting suicide. Paris later admitted she attempted suicide a number of times during an interview with Rolling Stone in 2017.

