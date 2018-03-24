Paris Jackson, Delevingne 'have a flirty friendship'

Earlier this week, Jackson, who hasn't publicly spoken about her sexuality, and Delevingne, spurred romance rumours after sharing images of themselves on social media watching "Carol" together

Actresses and models Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne have been spending plenty of time together and were also photographed sharing a smooch, but they "aren't dating". "They have a flirty friendship but aren't dating or in a relationship," a source told people.com.

"Paris is 19 years old and living her life. She has no plans to settle down any time soon." Earlier this week, Jackson, who hasn't publicly spoken about her sexuality, and Delevingne, spurred romance rumours after sharing images of themselves on social media watching "Carol" together.

Jackson also posted a photograph of Delevingne on her own Instagram account, simply captioning it "a r t". In photographs obtained by Daily Mail, the two, who reportedly hit it off at the MTV Movie Awards last May, are seen kissing, hugging and dancing alongside actor Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song outside a restaurant. The models were also photographed holding hands last month while out with friends in London.

Jackson was last in a relationship with Michael Snoddy. The pair broke up last February after dating for less than a year.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever