Paris Masters: Grigor Dimitrov enters semis, Rohan Bopanna in quarters

Paris: Grigor Dimitrov saw off unseeded Chilean Cristian Garin 6-2, 7-5 yesterday to set up a Paris Masters semi-final against Serbian ace Novak Djokovic. Former World No. 3 Dimitrov last reached the semis at a Masters tournament in Monte Carlo in 2018, but has rediscovered his form in recent weeks after heading into the US Open ranked 78th.

Meanwhile, India's top doubles player Rohan Bopanna advanced to the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters with partner Denis Shapovalov. Bopanna and his Canadian partner outplayed the American-Argentine pair of Manuel Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek 6-1, 6-3 in their second round match. However, India's Divij Sharan and his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak, lost 2-6, 3-6 to the French team of Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy.

