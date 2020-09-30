Paris rattled by sonic boom from military jet, says French Police

This picture has been used for representational purpose only. Pic/Pixabay

A huge noise that panicked residents of Paris on Wednesday was caused by a sonic boom as a military jet broke the speed of sound, police in the French capital said.

"A very loud noise was heard in Paris and in the Paris region. It was not an explosion, it was a fighter jet crossing the sound barrier," Paris police said on their Twitter account, urging people to stop calling emergency phone lines.

