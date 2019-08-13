Paris Saint Germain soar, fans sore

football

Spectators furious over wantaway star striker Neymar's absence despite French giants kicking off Ligue 1 title defence with 3-0 victory over Nimes

PSG's Kylian Mbappe (left) celebrates his goal against Nimes with teammates Juan Bernat (centre) and Edinson Cavani during a French league match at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris on Sunday. Pic /AFP

Paris: Paris Saint-Germain brushed off the ongoing Neymar transfer saga by kicking off their Ligue 1 title defence with a straightforward 3-0 victory over Nimes on Sunday.

Neymar, 27, was left out of the squad the day after PSG sporting director Leonardo said talks about a possible sale of the Brazilian were "more advanced than before".

On Sunday, coach Thomas Tuchel told Canal+ he had "no news" on Neymar's future and that he would have to "find solutions without" him.

Edinson Cavani's controversial VAR penalty in the 24th minute set PSG on their way at the Parc des Princes, after supporters had made their negative feelings towards the absent Neymar clear. A fine second-half display from Kylian Mbappe — with a goal and an assist for Angel Di Maria — showed Tuchel the obvious solution to Neymar's impending exit, and gave the capital club a perfect start to their bid for a third straight French title and ninth in total. "We are not going to lie. We will see what happens with Neymar — but it's not the same team," said Mbappe.



PSG fans display a banner which reads, "Neymar, get out" prior to their French league match against Nimes in Paris on Sunday. Pic /AFP

PSG sit level with Lyon, who beat Monaco 3-0 on Friday, at the top of the fledgling table, and will be hoping to occupy that position for the rest of the season. Former Barcelona forward Neymar's two years in the French capital since PSG made him the world's most expensive player have been plagued by injuries and controversies. Home fans unfurled a banner before kick-off translating to "Neymar, get out". Other banners slammed his recent comment that his fondest memory in football was inspiring Barcelona's stunning 2017 Champions League comeback against PSG, while one called Neymar "heartless".

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barca or a move to their arch rivals Real Madrid. Tuchel handed Ligue 1 debuts to centre-back Abdou Diallo and midfielder Pablo Sarabia, who joined from Sevilla.

