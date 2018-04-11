Paris St Germain rope in Tuchel as manager: Reports

The German website SportBuzzer reports that the Bavarian, 44, has already signed a two-year contract



Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is not a big-name coach, he has won few trophies and has never managed a squad of stars, but French and German media agree that he will probably succeed Unai Emery at PSG.

The German website SportBuzzer reports that the Bavarian, 44, has already signed a two-year contract. In France, the sports daily L'Equipe quibbled over the details, saying it is "premature to say the deal is signed" but "it's only a question of timing", probably at the end of the season.

Emery appears to be merely biding his time in the PSG hotseat after the crushing elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

