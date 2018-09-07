Paris St Germain star Kylian Mbappe banned for three matches after red card

football

Mbappe, 19, who also scored in the 4-2 win, was sent off for pushing over Teji Savanier after the Nimes player hacked him to the ground

French teenage sensation Kylian Mbappe has been suspended for three matches after his red card against Nimes last weekend, the French league announced. Mbappe, 19, who also scored in the 4-2 win, was sent off for pushing over Teji Savanier after the Nimes player hacked him to the ground. The French champions will be without Mbappe for Ligue 1 games against Saint-Etienne on September 14, Rennes on September 23 and Reims three days later.

The ban does not affect Mbappe's participation in PSG's mouthwatering Champions League opener against last season's runners-up Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, September 18.

Savanier, who was also dismissed by referee Jerome Brisard after the incident, has been handed a five-match suspension. Mbappe has already scored four goals in just three appearances for PSG this season.

