Paritosh Tripathi's avatar as Komolika will leave you in splits

Nowadays Actor Paritosh Tripathi is making the audience love him more by playing various Bollywood actors in the show Filmistaan on Star Sharat. Everyone is already loving the comic tuning between Sunil Grover and Paritosh Tripathi. People are appreciating their work. Paritosh has not stopped here, the actor cum writer is all ready to play the most loved vamp in the saas bahu series, none other than ‘Komolika’ this will be a site to watch.

Have a look right here at his new avatar:

Paritosh turned Komolika's picture out on social media, and his audience loved his new attire. He is gathering much popularity in the orange shimmer Saree draped in Bengali style with perfectly curled hair and makeup that is making him look more like the character.

On this new look Paritosh comments- "Initially when my show maker Preeti Simoes, came to me with this idea of playing a popular female antagonist character, I was not very sure about it. But she convinced me, and I was ready to do it. Till date I have played many characters in the show, most of them have been male. I was not very sure that my audience would accept me in this new avatar? Will I do justice to the Komolika character. I did my best, and when the pictures were out on social media. I was blown after receiving so much love and comments like; cute, beautiful, charming, etc, which I am still receiving. I am loving it."

We will watch Paritosh doing this fascinating act soon in the show.

