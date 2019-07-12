Parka protects

things-to-do

Mumbaikars are favouring this convenient version of the windcheater to stay dry this monsoon. Here are some economical, in-vogue options to choose from

Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

When you're stuck in traffic for hours, wearing a plastic raincoat doesn't make for the most practical solution, given the humidity of the city. It only results in you sweating buckets due to your body heat getting rapped in the plastic. So, this season, Mumbaikars are opting for versions of the parka — a largish windcheater, complete with a hoodie — to keep themselves dry as they try to lead a life as uninterrupted by the rain as possible. The garment, which gained popularity in the '60s in the UK and was also featured in The Who's Quadrophenia album cover, is a fur-free version of the original parka — made with the intent of keeping people warm (the waterproof aspect came later). We bring you three economical and reliable options ava­ilable in Andheri West.

Sporty & sleek

This half-printed version feels comfortable and has drawstr­i­ngs to adjust the hoodie and the bit around the wrists, making sure water doesn't sneak in. Plus, it's airy because of the use of PVC material. "This is the most popular piece this year," says Vinod Patel, owner of the 23-year-old outlet, where it is available.

AT Regal collection, shop no 8 Embassy Building, Lokhandwala Complex.

Cost Rs 1,695

Long lasting

A long version of the parka, it can double up as a waterpr­o­of overcoat. Don't let the di­f­­f­iculty in reaching into the po­­ckets fool you as the protective flap actually keeps the pockets' contents dry. We wish the drawstrings had more elasticity, but the length of this basic option is a bonus.

AT Saheli collection, shop no 11-12, Lokhandwala.

Cost Rs 900 onwards

A pop of colour

Neon is the flavour of the season, with shorter unisex options available in a plethora of vibrant shades. This parka is convenient as it has drawstrings around the waist, wrists as well as for the hoodie that can be folded and tucked in.

AT Real Choice, shop no 61, RNA shopping arcade, Lokhandwala.

Cost Rs 450 onwards

Inside out

With the powerful bursts of rain the city gets, those few minutes when you step out of a vehicle and struggle to open the umbrella could result in you getting drenched to the bone. The reversible umbrella, available in a Rajasthani print, is ideal for you to battle the monsoon. The handle's grip is sturdier than the standard ones, which ensures that it won't fly off with a strong gust.

AT Opposite Oriental Bank of Commerce, Lokhandwala Complex.

Cost Rs 600

