Parkash Singh Badal visits Atal Bihari Vajpayee's house to express grief

He described the late leader as a friend of Punjab and Punjabis

Former Punjab Chief Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patron Parkash Singh Badal on Tuesday visited the residence of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and expressed his condolences with his family. He described the late leader as a friend of Punjab and Punjabis.

While interacting with the late PM's family members, the SAD patron said Punjabis would never forget the generosity shown to the state by the late PM.

Giving two examples, he said during the run-up to the 350th anniversary of the birth of Khalsa, Vajpayee not only asked the state what it wanted, but also allocated Rs 100 crore to celebrate the occasion in a befitting manner.

Badal said similarly when he approached the late PM and pleaded for allocation of a refinery to the state, Vajpayee took a decision within five days and allocated Punjab Rs 16,000-crore Bathinda refinery project.

The former CM, who is still recovering from viral fever due to which he could not participate in the last rites of Vajpayee, was accompanied by her daughter-in-law and Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Rajya Sabha member Naresh Gujral.

