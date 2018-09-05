Parks and recreation

things-to-do

We pick the best events from the 12th edition of The Park's New Festival, an annual cultural show

A deeper eye on art

Think of how people’s views of the world changed immediately after the X-ray machine was invented. Suddenly, they became aware that there was more to their surroundings than what meets the eye. This left a profound impact on philosophers and artists alike. In a talk, historian Ana Latman dissects how the invention changed the course of 20th-century art, since it altered the lens that master painters like Pablo Picasso and Marcel Duchamp applied to the reality around them.

On September 8, 7 pm onwards

All event aT G5A, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalaxmi.

Sounds from the south



It all goes back to frontman Karthick Iyer’s sister’s wedding around six years ago. That’s when the members of the Chennai-based band Indosoul first performed together. And the experience was so enjoyable that the six youngsters decided to join forces and concentrate on making music as a formal unit. Now, with two albums already in the bag, the band is ready with Two Sides of Karma, which they will be launching at this festival. Iyer tells us that the record reflects their evolution. We’ll be keeping an eye out for the outfit’s further progress, because their sound is as professional as it is pleasing to the ears.

On September 8, 7 pm onwards

Lightening the mood



Some events at the festival are serious in nature. But then there’s a comedy show as well to lighten up the mood. It features stand-up artistes Rajiv Rajaram and Utsav Chakraborty, who is also writer for the comedy collective AIB. Rajaram, meanwhile, is also a screenwriter and the creator of a popular YouTube channel. Catch them in action to leave with a belly full of laughter.

On September 8, 4 pm

