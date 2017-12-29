Parliament not to meet on New Year's Day

Earlier, in the Rajya Sabha Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel announced that in view of the demand by a large number of members, it has been decided to not convene the House on January 1

Parliament will not meet on Monday, New Year's Day on January 1, in view of the demand by a large number of members, it was announced in both the Houses on Friday. In the Lok Sabha, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan made the announcement before taking up the private members business in the afternoon.

Parliament. Pic/AFP

"Many members had requested, particularly those who come from far off states and the North East, that January 1 should be an off day. So in view of the demands it has been decided that the House will not meet on Monday, January 1," Goel said. "We will make up for the lost day by working till late on the rest of the days," he added.

