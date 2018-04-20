Parliamentary panel: Commit in writing that you will not interfere in elections

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, also told officials of the Ministry of Electronics and IT to furnish all written communication and queries sent to Facebook and its response, a member of the panel said



Representation pic

A parliamentary panel yesterday directed IT ministry officials to get a "written commitment" from Facebook and other social networking sites that their platforms would not be used to manipulate Indian elections, a member present at the meeting said.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on IT, headed by BJP MP Anurag Thakur, also told officials of the Ministry of Electronics and IT to furnish all written communication and queries sent to Facebook and its response, a member of the panel said. Panel members at the meeting also said that India is still playing catch up on the issue of a robust IT data protection policy.

5.62 lakh

Indian FB users 'affected' by Cambridge Analytica incident

