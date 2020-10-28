Parliamentary panel's members grill Twitter officials on map row

A Joint Committee of Parliament on Wednesday grilled four representatives of Twitter for around two hours on the map row after they appeared before the panel.

Opposition members led the charge as the BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi-led panel questioned the social media platform's representatives as to why Ladakh was shown as a part of the People's Republic of China.

A Joint Committee of #Parliament on Wednesday grilled four representatives of #Twitter for around two hours on the map row after they appeared before the panel. pic.twitter.com/sB7NdJJsYE — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) October 28, 2020

The committee members were not satisfied with the explanation given by Twitter representatives that included Shagufta Kamran and Pallavi Walia, sources said.

Earlier, taking a strong exception to the "misrepresentation" of India's map, the government wrote a stern letter to the Twitter CEO, saying that any attempt by the platform to disrespect the sovereignty and integrity of India, which is also reflected by the maps, was totally unacceptable.

The joint committee has 20 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha.

