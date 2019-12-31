Parliamentary Standing Committee meeting ends with ISRO scientist's flute performance

A screengrab of the video posted by the Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh on his Twitter account

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is admired for sending satellites and rockets into the space but a senior scientist from the premier organisation has enthralled the Internet by playing the flute at the end of a meeting with a Parlaimentary panel.

The video of the flute performance was shared on Twitter by Congress Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, who is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee ended it's last meeting at ISRO with a flute performance by the Director of its Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, P. Kunhikrishnan, who is also a professional flute player! He played the evergreen Vatapi Ganapatim Bhaje. Sharing a snippet. pic.twitter.com/AkwwPh9oZY — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) December 29, 2019

P Kunhikrishnan, Director of U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru, concluded the last meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee at ISRO by playing the flute. In his twitter post, Ramesh said that Kunhikrishnan is a professional flute player.

ISRO Chief K Sivan, who was present at the meeting, is also seen in the video.

The video of the flute performance by a senior ISRO scientist has become an internet rage with more than 28,000 views. In the comments section of the post, netizens applauded Kunhikrishnan's skill.

We may make satellites, we can build indeginous rockets, we can explore space, we may be doctors in the USA, we may be in high paying jobs in the west, we may head MNCs like pepsi n Google, bt what makes us Indians unique is that we are deeply rooted in our tradition. â¤this vid — Naushad Ahmed (@Naushad19498539) December 29, 2019

Because the ability to produce & respond to music is conventionally ascribed to the right side of the brain, but processing such musical elements as pitch, tempo, & melody engages a number of areas, including some in the left hemisphere. Which exercise overall brain. & keep Actv — Vinayak Solankar (@VinayakSolankar) December 30, 2019

This is the coolest thing I've come across in a long time. ð — Vignesh V (@figinavig) December 30, 2019

Tune is so soothing and spiritually awakening. Politicians definitely have a great instinct to bond our cultural lineage through scientific institutions. This blend should definitely energise amalgamation of science and spirituality. — Kishore (@Karikish) December 30, 2019

"Awesome..this is what makes us feel great about these scientists apart from the scientific achievements..kudos. Also, this is the learning for upcoming talents at ISRO to take this institution to new heights," a netizen said.

