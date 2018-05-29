Parmanu Box Office: John Abraham starrer clocks 4.10 crore on Monday

Parmanu clocked 4.10 cr on Monday holding on to a remarkable 85% of its Opening Friday collections a feat rarely seen at the Box Office. According to the trade pundits, the audience footfalls at the cinemas remained the same as its Opening Day



John Abraham in a still from the film

John Abraham and Diana Penty starrer, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, the human story of India's unsung heroes passes the Monday litmus test with flying colours. A working Monday was unable to stop Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran's surge at the Box Office.

The film clocked 4.10 cr on Monday holding on to a remarkable 85% of its Opening Friday collections a feat rarely seen at the Box Office. According to the trade pundits, the audience footfalls at the cinemas remained the same as its Opening Day. Parmanu has reached its audience, especially the masses, riding very strong word of mouth publicity.

Day 1, Friday: 4.82 crores:

Despite a truncated promotional campaign, the film got off to a great start collecting 4.82 crores on its opening day (higher than some of the other recent releases).

Day 2, Saturday: 7.64 crores:

In a surge rarely seen at the Box Office, it grew nearly 60% on Day 2 to clock 7.64 crores.

Day 3, Sunday: 8.32 crores:

Despite T20 Finale on Sunday 27th May, the film collected 8.32 crores; turning profitable for the producers within three days of its release.

Day 4, Monday: 4.10 crores:

A remarkable 85% of its Opening Friday collections and a rare feat at the Box office; the audience footfalls at the cinemas remained the same as its Opening Day;(the marginally lower collection than Friday is just a result of lower ticket prices on Monday).

Total Nett India Box Office collections till date: 24.88 crores

Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran’s bifurcation of Cost and Revenue

Cost:

• Cost of Production (CoP) - 29.35 cr

• P&A - 5.5 cr

• Total Cost - 34.85 cr

Revenue:

• (A) Revenue from sales of Satellite, Digital, Music and Overseas rights - 27 cr.

• India Box Office Nett Collections, till date - 24.88 cr

• (B) Producer's share of India BO revenue (@45% of Nett Collections) - 11.20 cr.

Thus, Total revenue (A) + (B) = 38.20 crores

Profit till date (1) - (2) = 3.35 crores

Parmanu is a true-life human story of the kind of intensity not seen often. It salutes the efforts of the Indian Army, scientists, bureaucrats, intelligence agencies and others who worked so tirelessly against all odds to ensure that India finds its due place in the World Nuclear Map. What we hope that the audience takes home is not just the experience of a pacy and edgy plotline but also a sense of pride for our country and its twin pillars of strength- Jai Jawan Jai Vigyan!

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty, and Boman Irani and is produced by JA Entertainment, Zee Studios, and Kyta Productions. Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment is its All India Distributor. Parmanu- The Story of Pokhran, released worldwide on 25th May 2018.

