Parmanu producer Ajay Kapoor ecstatic with response to film

Cast and crew of Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran at the trailer launch

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran has been the talk of the town since its trailer launched. Buzz around the film only increased over the weekend, after it released on Friday. The title is revealing of the story that the film is based on — it chronicles the events that led to India emerging as a nuclear power, and the people behind its success. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran salutes the efforts of the Indian Army and scientists who worked tirelessly to ensure that India finds its place in the list of the world's nuclear powers. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is about a team of officers who were given the responsibility of carrying out a covert operation.

It takes you on a riveting journey and promises to be an edge-of-the-seat entertainer. Apart from the intriguing plot, what attracted the audience is John Abraham, who is back in action, along with the ensemble cast.

After facing legal obligations, producer Ajay Kapoor is ecstatic about the response that the movie has received. Commenting on it, he says, "It's a surreal feeling to see the amount of love that the movie has received. The film should be watched by people all over the country as it will give them a sense of pride. This film is important for us. We will continue producing such films."



John Abraham with producer Ajay Kapoor

The movie opens to its hero, IAS officer Ashwat Rana, played by Abraham, trumpeting his patriotism. Ashwat, a smart, and conscientious officer, is dedicated to the cause of the nation. The manner in which Ashwat puts together a team of diligent workers and executes the mission in secrecy is something that will intrigue the audience. The film also stars Diana Penty and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

At the trailer launch, Abraham thanked the cast and crew for standing by him through this journey, and gave a special shout-out to Kapoor. He said, "Mr Rockman, Ajay Kapoor has really stood by me in the entire process, right from the start." When asked about his contribution in helping Abraham throughout the journey, Kapoor said, "I was with John before, I am still with him, and will continue to do so. This film is important for us, we wanted the audience to be able to see it in theatres," he says, alluding to the legal tussles that the film found itself in over the past few months.

Thrills, suspense, drama, a hint of humour, and a solid stance on India's soldiers — this movie has all the elements required to please viewers, even a discerning audience. Produced by Dheeraj Wadhawan and Ajay Kapoor, the film is being presented by Zee Studios, Kyta Productions and JA Entertainment.

