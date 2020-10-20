Parmeet Sethi on playing Kuljeet in DDLJ: Aditya Chopra had signed someone else for the role

One of the most favourite Hindi romances of all time, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ), has clocked 25 years today, October 20. Aditya Chopra's directorial hit screens on October 20, 1995, and has enjoyed a tremendous fan following across all generations.

With Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in the lead, along with power-packed performances from Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi and Pooja Ruparel, DDLJ went on to become an inspiration for love stories in India. A quarter century post its release, the movie continues to work its magic on fans like never before.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge follows the incredible journey of the charming Raj and contrastingly conservative Simran, who fall in love while vacationing in Europe. The couple takes audiences across India, London and Switzerland, as they cross multiple hurdles before the famous 'Jaa Simran Jee Le Apni Zindagi’ moment.

On DDLJ clocking 25 years, Parmeet Sethi got nostalgic and shared, "The film completing 25 years is a like a fairy tale. We knew it is a beautiful and simple film but none of us had ever imagined that it will be the most successful film ever. Being Kuljeet has made a big difference in my life. I wasn't at all sceptical while choosing the role despite knowing it's a little grey-shaded character because I knew it will be a game-changing moment for me. Initially, director Aditya Chopra had signed someone else for the role, but I convinced him to let me give it a shot and the rest is history. I am overwhelmed and privileged to be part of the DDLJ family."

