'Parody accounts on Twitter speak for today's youth'

In the immediate aftermath of the Kunal Kamra-Arnab Goswami episode, which has not only further deepened the rift between the Left and Right, but has also led to the emergence of tertiary factions between ethicists and moralists, numerous parody accounts sprung up on Twitter in favour of the Mumbai-based stand-up comedian. These parody accounts showed their support in their own style — by tickling the reader's funny bone.

On January 29, after IndiGo and three other airlines banned Kamra over him heckling Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Twitter handle @MrSledgeHammer retweeted Kamra's video saying, "In light upon recent incident happened on Indigo flight we wish to inform that our union has taken unanimous decision of suspending Mr. @kunalkamra88 from riding in Tri Cycles for a period of six months. We would also demand him to give us back his childhood pic with Tricycle." The tweet garnered over 8,000 likes and 1,400 retweets.

Speaking to mid-day, @MrSledgeHammer, said, "The purpose of this account, and all parody accounts, is to bring attention to facts — about how the powerful government machinery is targeting an ordinary citizen over an innocuous incident. We intend to creatively highlight how the government taking revenge is laughable and worrying at the same time."

Another handle @JungleeTx had tweeted: "In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Uber India wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88 was unacceptable. With a view to discourage such behaviour onboard, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from travelling on any Uber cab until further notice." This one had over 1,300 likes and nearly 300 retweets. @JungleeTx told mid-day, "I created this parody account to put forward my views after I got involved in political topics. The biggest advantage of having a parody account is that no one of opposing ideology gets to know your personal information. And the intended message spreads faster, while also being humorous."

"I guess Kamra's actions boosted the confidence of Leftists. Also, most parody accounts very well know what kind of a journalist Goswami is," said @JungleeTx.

Another handle, @huntbhai, had banned Kamra from Delhi's DTC buses. "In view of the incident onboard @IndiGo6E, Delhi transport corporation wishes to inform that conduct of @kunalkamra88 was unacceptable, With a view to discourage such behaviour onboard, Mr Kunal Kamra is suspended from traveling on any DTC Bus until further notice," read the tweet. This one got over 2,800 likes. "When critics don't do their work properly, then we, the common Twitter handle(s), have to put forth what the 21st-century youngsters think about. We are living in the world's largest democracy but the Kamra-Goswami tussle is a mockery of freedom of expression. Our beloved central government and the airlines are acting as if Kamra committed a serious crime."

