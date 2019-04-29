Parsee Gymkhana complete hat-trick of Salar Jung Invitation T20 titles

cricket

Souvenir's left-arm spinner Asif Shaikh claimed four for 24. Parsee Gymkhana then dismissed Souvenir CC for 172 in 19.2 overs. The bowling stars for Parsee Gymkhana were Aditya Dhumal (3-25), Gomel (3-28) and Shams Mulani (2-24). Former Mumbai captain Milind Rege was the chief guest at the event.

