Parsi community greet each other on the occasion of Navroz at the Tardeo agiary

Parsi community members greet each other at the Tardeo agiary on the occasion of Navroz or the Parsi new year. Navroz is a Persian word that means new day.

It marks the Spring Equinox, and is a celebration of friendship. The day is spent by visiting friends and relatives and exchanging greetings and gifts. Pic/Bipin Kokate

