Parsi New Year: Origin, history and significance

The religion was founded by the Prophet Zarathustra in ancient Iran approximately 3500 years ago

Parsi New Year or Navroz is celebrated throughout the world on August 17 every year. Navroz literally means a new day. The Parsi New Year is popularly referred to as Pateti and Jamshedi Navroz. It is called Jamshedi Navroz because the Parsi calendar was started by legendary King of Persia Jamshed. The religion that Parsis follow is called Zoroastrianism which is one of the oldest monotheistic religions.

The religion was founded by the Prophet Zarathustra in ancient Iran approximately 3500 years ago. Parsi New Year is highly auspicious and is celebrated with great pomp and show. It is celebrated by the Parsi community in Mumbai and Gujarat who follow the religion. There are around 2.6 million Zoroastrians around the world. India has the largest single group of Parsis.

There are around 70000 Parsis in the country who clean and decorate their houses on this day. They wear new clothes and decorate their doors and windows with garlands of roses and jasmine flowers. They use colour powders for creating patterns which are called rangoli on the steps of their homes.

They also prepare special foods and desserts on Parsi New Year. They visit their friends, relatives and exchange festive greetings, gifts and good wishes.

