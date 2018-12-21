Parsis need to be united in their cause

opinion

The aim of the movement, how they will go about it, needs to be crystal clear and there has to be unity at the top of this protest power pyramid

The Parsi peace march, which was to bring the community together to oppose Metro 3 work passing underneath the Atash Behrams, has been thrown for a loop.In-fighting within the core committee has splintered the heart of the protest.

This is now a fractured group that is pointing fingers at each other. Much of the protest or opposition will now be mired in infighting; a lot of steam going out has resulted in, at least temporarily, a deflated attempt at bringing the opposition to the Metro route to the public.

Taking a macro view of people power movements, it is important that leaders and the followers of these protests are on the same page. Factionalism means the cause is lost and infighting takes centre stage.

This unfortunate side-show usurps the real purpose of why people want to gather in a show of strength. This logic holds true not just in this instance, but movements across the board. It is vital therefore, for protest organisers to be on the same page in the beginning.

The aim of the movement, how they will go about it, needs to be crystal clear and there has to be unity at the top of this protest power pyramid.

Then comes the second tier, when the group of people who are to join in, who feel the same way, are informed very clearly about the goals of the march or whatever form the opposition may take, and not spring a surprise a day or two prior or a few hours before the event.

Finally, one comes to the base of the pyramid, which is cohesiveness. When fractures appear, the structure is weakened and scepticism about the validity of the opposition creeps in. Community movements need glue holding them together, or they come unstuck.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates