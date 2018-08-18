Search

Parsis offer prayers, celebrate community's new year

Aug 18, 2018, 00:37 IST | A Correspondent

Parsis offer prayers and celebrate the community's new year, known as Navroz, at the Kappawala Agiary in Tardeo on Friday

Parsis offer prayers and celebrate the community’s new year, known as Navroz, at the Kappawala Agiary in Tardeo on Friday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

