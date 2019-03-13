Part of communication, power cables in Pamban road bridge burnt in fire

national

Rameswaram (TN): Part of the communication and power cables in the Pamban road bridge, the main link between the mainland and this island town, were burnt in a fire on Tuesday, police said. An electrical short circuit caused the fire, they said.

Fire service units took one hour to douse the flames, police said. Electricity workers were now working on repairing the damage, police said, adding it would take three days to fully restore the communication and other cables. The total damage was estimated to be Rs five lakh, police said.

The 2.5 km Pamban road bridge, constructed across the sea, connects Rameswaram island with the mainland.

