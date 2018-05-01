Parth Laturia bags all India Rank 3 in JEE exams

All India Rank 3 Parth Laturia, who has been preparing for JEE in Kota, Rajasthan is from Maharashtra's Nanded



Representational Image

The JEE Main result was declared on Monday. While several from the city have been shortlisted for JEE Advanced, there is no candidate from the state in country's top 20. All India Rank 3 Parth Laturia, who has been preparing for JEE in Kota, Rajasthan is from Maharashtra's Nanded. Happy with his score of 350/360, Parth is hoping to join IIT-B's computer science branch. "Mathematics and physics are my favourite subjects," said Parth.

Meanwhile, Avyakta Wrat, is the possible topper among girls in the city with a score of 280/360. She said, "I began preparing for JEE in Std IX, but I didn't let the prep take over my life." Tathagat Verma is probably the city topper with 331/350. "Being among the toppers is a surprise," said Verma.

