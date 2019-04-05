Parth Samthaan buys new house in Mumbai, shares glimpses with fans

television

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Parth Samthaan has purchased his first flat in Mumbai

Parth Samthaan shared this picture on his Instagram account.

Television actor, Parth Samthaan enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and by playing Anurag Basu's character in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, he has earned some more fandom, and moolahs! After being in the television industry for several years and entertaining the audience, the actor has finally purchased his own house in Mumbai. He has dedicated this house as a gift to his parents.

Parth Samthaan took to his social media account to share some pictures from his new house. His caption to this post is every person's journey and emotion. It read: "Gift to my Parents —-MY FIRST HOUSE IN MUMBAI This feeling is beyond happiness! Since the time one travels to a new city to aspire his/her dream .. you are always away from your home .. and while pursuing your dream you want to get your 'home sweet home' asap .. So with God's blessings ...finally m glad that I am able to achieve one of the goals from my wishlist [sic]."

Many of his friends and well-wishers congratulated him on achieving this feat!

On the professional front, he won the Best Jodi (Popular) Award with his Kasautii Zindagii 2 co-actor Erica Fernandez at an award function. He is also seen in a prominent role in Ekta Kapoor's web show, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, which stars Mona Singh, Gurdeep Singh and Ronit Roy.

