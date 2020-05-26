Parth Samthaan flies to Hyderabad to celebrate Eid as flight services resume

Due to the lockdown that happened because of the Coronavirus pandemic, flight services were discontinued for the time being. From May 25, the domestic flight services were resumed, and taking this opportunity, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Parth Samthaan traveled from Mumbai to Hyderabad to celebrate Eid.

A fan club of the actor took to its Instagram account to share a collage of four videos where we could see the actor taking a video of himself wearing a mask for his protection. We could also see a long queue at the Mumbai airport as people lined up to travel back home. In the third video, we could see a glimpse of home-cooked biryani that looked sumptuous.

Have a look right here:

To keep his fans entertained, the actor has been sharing throwback pictures from his travel days on his social media and also shared a TikTok video that could leave you in splits. Have a look right here:

