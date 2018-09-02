Parthiv Patel's 'perfect' wish for wife Avni Patel

cricket

Avni Patel and Parthiv Patel

India cricketer Parthiv Patel had a sweet message for his wife Avni on her birthday recently. He posted this picture on Instagram and wrote: "Wishing a super duper happy birthday to my beloved wife who makes everything in my life perfect. Thank you for being such a loving and caring wife. Best wishes on your Big Day, my love. @avnee_224."

Parthiv Patel is a cricketer, wicketkeeper-batsman, and a member of the Indian national cricket team. He is a left-handed batsman. Parthiv patel belongs to patel gurjar caste, from gujarat of middle class family. He plays for Gujarat in domestic cricket.

Parthiv Patel was auctioned in the inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL) to Chennai Super Kings. He used to be a regular in the team and opened with the former Australian opener Matthew Hayden. He did not keep wickets as captain MS Dhoni took the gloves.

For the fourth season, he was signed by Kochi Tuskers Kerala. On 16 May, it was announced that Parthiv will be leading the Kochi Tuskers Kerala for the rest of the 2011 Indian Premier League. As a result of the termination of Kochi Tuskers franchise, Parthiv along with the other players from the franchise was once again auctioned for the 2012 Indian Premier League season.

He was picked by Deccan Chargers for $1 During the 2012 IPL Trading Window. Parthiv was picked up by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and by Royal Challenger Bangalore in 2014. Patel was signed by Mumbai Indians for the 2015 IPL as an opening batsmen.

In January 2018, he was bought by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2018 IPL auction.

