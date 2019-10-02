Parties declare six corporators' names to contest Maharashtra assembly polls

Few corporators from Mumbai will get the opportunity to contest in the upcoming state assembly election. So far parties have declared the name of six corporators, four of whom will be contesting in two constituencies. Geeta Gawli, Rais Shaikh and ex-corporator Yamini Jadhav are ready for the big fight in Byculla constituency. In Mankhurd Vitthal Lokare and Sufian Vanu are contesting against each other. The other declared names of corporators are that of Dilip Lande, who will contest from Chandivali for the Shiv Sena, and Sanjay Turde who will contest for the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) from Kalina.

In the last assembly election, a total of 19 corporators were in the race to grab positions in the Maharashtra state assembly, as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) contested separately. This time, as the Shiv Sena and BJP have an alliance, the number of corporators in the election ring has gone down. The figure of corporators seeking a seat in the assembly may not cross double-digits. As of now, only six corporators have received the B form from their parties to contest.

Geeta Arun Gawli of the Akhil Bhartiya Sena, is a corporator and a member of the Standing Committee. Rais Sheikh, group leader of Samajwadi Party, had been preparing for the elections since last year. The Congress had decided to give friendly fight to SP in Byculla, but now its ties with SP are in trouble and some surprising changes could be made. Yamini Jadhav, ex-corporator and wife of Standing Committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav, is contesting from Sena.

In the last assembly election, AIMIM's Waris Pathan won by a thin margin in Byculla. He got 25,314 votes, whereas BJP's Madhu Chawan received 23,957 votes. Madhukar Chawan from Congress (22,021) and Geeta Gawli (20,895) were in third and fourth position. Sanjay Naik from MNS (19,672) grabbed 16 per cent votes. This time as well the constituency could see a bifurcation of votes. In Mankhurd, Vitthal Lokare who joined Sena recently, is contesting against Congress corporator Sufian Vanu. In 2014, Abu Azmi of the Congress won the election with 41,720 votes while Suresh Patil from Sena got 31,782 votes. Yusuf Abrahani from Congress was in third spot.

