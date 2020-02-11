Search

'Parties should focus on development now', Aaditya Thackeray on AAP's victory

Updated: Feb 11, 2020, 21:16 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Now everyone should focus on fulfilling their promises while leaving political and electoral issues, Aaditya said

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. Picture/Twitter Aaditya Thackeray
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday congratulated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for securing a win in Delhi polls for the third term and said that political parties should focus on development.

"The results of Delhi assembly elections are out and I think everyone should focus on the development. Now everyone should focus on fulfilling their promises while leaving political and electoral issues. In the coming elections, parties should focus on the work that they have done for the people. They should not stoop beyond a point," Thackeray told reporters here.

With the counting of votes in Delhi is underway, the AAP is heading towards a landslide victory for the second time. As of 5:15 PM, AAP has emerged victorious on 28 seats while leading on 35 others. Party's nearest contender BJP has won 2 seats and is leading on 5 other seats.

