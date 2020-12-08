Parties' support is just to oppose Modi government: Devendra Fadnavis

Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that the MVA's support to the Bharat Bandh is contradictory to the alliance partners' previous views on agriculture and market reforms. He called it a political move just to oppose the Modi government. He cited letters written by MVA architect Sharad Pawar to chief ministers, seeking support for reforms he presided over when he was a minister in the UPA government. "Maharashtra was the first state to bring in reforms. Why are they opposing similar reforms on the national level?," he said at a media conference. "Mr Pawar's letters to all CMs (in Aug 2010 and Nov 2011) emphasised on reforms in the APMC Act. Mr Pawar also said that private participation would be encouraged in agri markets," said Fadnavis.

Responding to the claims, NCP national spokesperson and senior minister Nawab Malik said the BJP was deliberately circulating Pawar's old letter. "Pawar saheb wanted the states to legislate an all-inclusive model APMC Act." He added that Pawar's letters comprised 165 pages, but only two pages from one of them are being circulated. "The letters were a suggestion. He never wanted to deny states the right to regulate APMCs," Malik said.

