Partly cloudy Friday morning in Delhi

It was a partly cloudy Friday morning in the national capital with minimum temperature recorded at 16.8 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasons average, the Met said.

"Partly cloudy sky with duststorm or thunderstorm is likely towards the afternoon or in the evening. The sky will remain cloudy with no rainfall prediction," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 77 per cent.

Maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius. Thursday's maximum temperature settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average while minimum temperature was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, two notches above the seasons average.

