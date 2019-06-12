Partly cloudy morning in Delhi, respite from heat likely later in day

national

Delhiites may get some respite from the oppressive heat as gusty winds and thunderstorm are likely in the latter half of the day

It was a partly cloudy Wednesday morning in the national capital, with the minimum temperature settling at 31 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

Delhiites may get some respite from the oppressive heat as gusty winds and thunderstorm are likely in the latter half of the day, a Meteorological Department official said.

The maximum temperature would be around 42 degrees Celsius, he said.



Relative humidity was 47 per cent at 8.30 am, the official added.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in the city was 44.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees above the season's average.

Gujarat under alert

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty wind are likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of North Gujarat region on June 13 on Wednesday.

JUST IN: Severe #CycloneVayu has become a Very Severe Cyclone and is heading towards Saurashtra. More updates soon. Stay safe Folks!https://t.co/7lMHpmvpHG — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) June 12, 2019

It is very likely to move nearly northwards and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Veraval and Diu region as a very severe cyclonic storm with wind speed 140-150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph around the morning of 13 June 2019," the IMD said in a statement.

