Partly cloudy Tuesday morning in Delhi

It was a partly cloudy Tuesday morning in the national capital with the minimum temperature recorded at 25.2 degrees Celsius, one notch below the season's average, the weather office said. "The sky will remain partly cloudy with chances of dust storm or thunderstorm in the evening or night," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official told IANS.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 43 degrees Celsius. The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 47 per cent. Monday's maximum temperature was recorded at 43.4 degree Celsius, three degrees above the season's average, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.2 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average.

