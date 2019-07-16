Partner and Fanaa child actor Ali Haji on working with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30

bollywood

Ali Haji. Pic/Ali's Instagram account

Child actor Ali Haji who made his Bollywood debut with Fanaa and then went on to do roles in films like TaraRumPum, Paathshaala and Partner and took our hearts away with his cuteness made a comeback in Bollywood with Noblemen which released last month. He has now returned to the silver screen in a pivotal role with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30 which releases this Friday.

Describing his experience on set with Hrithik, Ali says, "Hrithik is a phenomenal actor and an even better co-star. Despite him being such an established actor in the industry, he is so grounded and real. He was extremely helpful all throughout the shoot and made the environment very comfortable for me even though he's a megastar which helped me express myself better in my scenes with. It was a fulfilling experience to work with someone like him." Ali also went on to learn the Bihari dialect specifically for the film and is seen playing a very rustic character.

Ali won the Best Child Actor Award at the New York India Film Festival for his great acting chops last year. He has been acting since the tender age of 6 months when he started doing television commercials and has done over 100 of them now. He has pretty much acted his whole life and has come a long way in the industry.

He has also tried his hand in direction as he was an assistant director on the movie Gold with Reema Kagti and has directed a few short films as well. He is currently pursuing filmmaking along with acting.

