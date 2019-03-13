Partner's bad breath bothers me a lot

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

What can one do with a partner who has bad breath but refuses to do anything about it? This may sound frivolous but it is seriously making things difficult between us. What should I do?

Personal hygiene isn't frivolous at all, and your partner needs to take this seriously. I suggest you insist on advice from a professional and be very clear about the consequences of inaction.

I have been planning to write to you for a long time and have only just managed to gather the courage to do so. I am a married man with two grown up children. I was friendly with a girl who lived in the same building I used to. I left that place and moved to the Gulf a long time ago and lost contact with her. Recently, I got hold of her number with great difficulty and visited her on a recent trip to Mumbai. She is now a widow and lives with her adopted daughter. I still have feelings for her and want to express them to her. Is this right or should I let go of her?

— Abel F

I'm not sure I understand what you intend to accomplish by telling her about your feelings. The two of you had a relationship in the past, which ended when you moved away. Do you suddenly feel attracted to her because your own marriage isn't working out? Do you feel the need for a new relationship because your children are grown up? Is there a reason you don't mention your wife at all? Are you considering an extra-marital affair or a new one after ending the one you are in? Do you assume she will be open to your overtures because she is now a widow? Finally, given all the time that has passed, isn't it presumptuous to assume this person still has feelings for you? Answers to these questions should help you arrive at some sort of decision.

