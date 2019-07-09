Parts of Assam affected due to flash floods, 13,000 people affected

national

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat

A view of the village after incessant rains triggered landslides and flash floods at Kaspi Nala near Nag-Mandir Tenga in West Kameng district of Arunachal Pradesh/ PTI

Lakhimpur [Assam]: At least 43 villages and lives of around 13,000 people are affected due to flash floods caused by heavy rain in the last two days.

The floods have ravaged five districts -- Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Jorhat and Golaghat, according to a report of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger level at Nimati Ghat in Jorhat. Excess water from the Ronganodi Hydro Electric Project has been released in Lakhimpur district, adding to the woes of the people.

With inputs from PTI

