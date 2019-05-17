Parts of Himachal Pradesh get light rains

national

Several pockets of Himachal Pradesh receive light rains accompanied by thundershowers on Friday, said India Meteorological Department.

According to the weather forecasting agency, areas such as Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Mandi, Kangra will receive rainfall in the next 1 to 2 hours.

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, others states such as Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Rajasthan and Odisha are also likely to receive rains followed by thundershowers later in the day, the IMD predicted.

Meanwhile, the heat wave is making the lives of the commuters residing in Vidarbha in Maharashtra and Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh miserable. The IMD has predicted that these regions will continue to witness heat wave for the next few days leading.

Not just Himachal Pradesh but many other parts of the country such as Delhi, Bangalore has received rainfall. The weather expert said the department has also predicted light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in Telangana in the upcoming days.

Telangana is likely to be hit by severe hit wave conditions with the temperature hovering between 45 to 47 degrees in the coming days, Meteorology Department said. The MeT scientist also said that the humidity level across the state will increase due to these heat waves and dry conditions.

Several parts of New Delhi also witnessed a drizzle early morning on Thursday making the weather pleasant for Delhiites.

