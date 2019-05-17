Parts of Himachal Pradesh get light rains
According to the weather forecasting agency, areas such as Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Mandi, Kangra will receive rainfall
Several pockets of Himachal Pradesh receive light rains accompanied by thundershowers on Friday, said India Meteorological Department.
According to the weather forecasting agency, areas such as Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Mandi, Kangra will receive rainfall in the next 1 to 2 hours.
Apart from Himachal Pradesh, others states such as Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, West Rajasthan and Odisha are also likely to receive rains followed by thundershowers later in the day, the IMD predicted.
Mandi: Rain lashes parts of the town. #HimachalPradesh pic.twitter.com/oSzzMGtCsA— ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2019
Meanwhile, the heat wave is making the lives of the commuters residing in Vidarbha in Maharashtra and Vijayawada of Andhra Pradesh miserable. The IMD has predicted that these regions will continue to witness heat wave for the next few days leading.
Not just Himachal Pradesh but many other parts of the country such as Delhi, Bangalore has received rainfall. The weather expert said the department has also predicted light to moderate rains and thunderstorms in Telangana in the upcoming days.
Telangana is likely to be hit by severe hit wave conditions with the temperature hovering between 45 to 47 degrees in the coming days, Meteorology Department said. The MeT scientist also said that the humidity level across the state will increase due to these heat waves and dry conditions.
Several parts of New Delhi also witnessed a drizzle early morning on Thursday making the weather pleasant for Delhiites.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai: Global Hospital may lose licence for turning away poor patients
- Mumbai: Goons assault cine firm President for being refused Rs 50 lakh
- Dombivli: Man assaults TCs at Kopar railway station
- Mumbai: Wadala police to finally move out of crumbling station
- Mumbai: BMC chief grants Rs 100-crore relief to loss-making BEST
- Pune school teacher held for abusing girls under pretext of 'punishment'
- Worls Hypertension Day: Hypertension cases in Maharashtra rise by 25 percent in 2018
- Mumbai: Killer gets furlough, Keenan Santos-Reuben Fernandes' kin live in fear
- Man lends mobile to woman, molests her when she returns it in Pune
- CSMT bridge collapse: BMC's detailed bridge report a damp squib
- Cambridge 2019 results: 17 percent rise in entries
- 'Historic' HC order allows stranded sailors to leave Tag Navya ship
- Learn nature photography with BNHS CEC in Goregaon
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies
Nita Ambani Takes IPL Trophy To Siddhivinayak Temple