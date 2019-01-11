Parul University Excels at Ahmedabad Design Fest

culture

Students of Parul Institute of Design emerged victorious upon, crafting an âElectrifyingâ dress

Fashion has always been the cornerstone of every society, and for this reason, it has taken a wide shift over the centuries and generations. The students of the Vadodara situated Parul University marked their societal presence in terms of fashion trends through an eco-friendly artistically designed dress which resulted in their 2nd Position victory. The dress was designed in line with the theme “electrifying” which was the main theme of the Fashion Dalisque event held during the Ahmedabad Design Festival on the 23rd of December at GLS University.

Ms Kinjal Popat, Ms Nitya Dixit, Ms Yukta Mehta students of Parul Institute of Design, under PU, took this annual festival, as an opportunity for showcasing and putting into practise the essence of artistry the University has been instilling within them. “The main thing our design institute faculties and lecturers emphasise on, is the making use of the little things that we have around us and making the best useful creation out of them. So we simply thought of using paper and the design skills we were taught did the rest” said Ms Dixit.

In making the dress the students made use of taffeta, cotton silk and shimmer lyra, which they creatively knitted together, coming up with their elegant masterpiece dress. The festival remains one of Gujarat’ most competitive design platform which annually sees the participation of students from some of the country’s most prestigious design institutions. Along with the Fashion Dalisque winners, another of Parul University’s design student Peetaj Kumar received the best participant award during a UX/UI workshop on the subject of product design held during the same festival.

“Design is innovatively creating a unique but functional product. In order to create one requires some form of exposure. This is the main agenda of the design institute here in Parul University, to encourage and mentor students to participate in workshops, seminars, contest, festivals and exhibitions at national and international level. As a University we are proud of the hard work and creativity the students have employed and urge them to keep the nation’s flag flying high”, said Dr Palak Patel, Dean of the Institute.

