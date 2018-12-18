national

"Joining hands to empower the community in healthcare awareness" as Parul University partners with an American healthcare organisation

As an agenda towards empowering the members of the society regarding the need for vital medical awareness, the city-based Parul university, took the initiative of organising a 6 day "Hands -only CPR Community Awareness Programme." Training community members in CPR is a vital need which can enable them to initiate CPR on any person who falls victim to a sudden cardiac arrest, till 108 or other EMS, resulting in the saving of community lives. With this agenda, the program was organized for the housekeeping personnel of Parul University. Hence comprising of a blend of people from various villages and societies.

The programme was made possible through the collaborative efforts of Parul University, Vadodara in conjunction with Indian American Medical Association (IAMA), USA. IAMA is a non-profit professional organization comprised of Illinois Physicians of Indian Origin committed to professional excellence in quality patient care, education and community healthcare. The organisation has further extended its agenda by establishing a MoU with Parul University, as a way of further delivering effective healthcare programs such as the Hands-only CPR Community Awareness Programme, for the betterment of the society.

In furtherance of this, the agreement between the two institutions will go beyond having American doctors coming to India, but it will also facilitate for the Indian doctors under Parul Sevashram Hospital, a channel for getting exposed to the American health care system, ensuring a more effective and modernised service for the Indian community.

Dr. Rohit Vasa, Professor of Neonatology and Dr. Ana Taddei, a fellow of Neonatology from the University of Illinois, USA trained 20 Medical Officers and Emergency Medical Technicians of Parul Sevashram hospital regarding HANDS ONLY CPR. The program created a learning opportunity for the participants in both the theoretical and practical aspects of CPR including a hands-only training on minikins lectures.

"Such an initiative proves to be of great benefit for both our society and growth in the scope of Indian medicine. The vision of this program is centered towards imparting CPR training to 30 000 students and members of the General society. It is the training of skills such as these, which medically empowers the Indian common people" said the Parul Sevashram Hospital Medical Director, Dr. Geetika Patel.

