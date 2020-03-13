Parul University partners with Inspire Training Academy, to train the Pilots of Tomorrow

Broadening its scope of academics, to provide a pool of opportunities with the effective competencies to meet the versatile trends of the industry, Vadodara city based Parul University has taken the initiative of partnering to launch an aviation training program. Complementary to the 250 full-time programs which the University has been offering, the launch of this licensed program will edify the University's scope of academics. Future Flyers, a commercial pilot license training program is aimed at producing a surplus of human resources to meet the needs of the aviation industry. The projections of this program are aimed at producing professionally training pilots who equipped with effective skill sets to meet the modern industrial trends.

Parul University, acting in exclusive partnership with a Qatar based learning institution, Inspire Training Academy, has launched this commercial pilot program with the intention of creating a platform for training. As a mark of quality assurance, the Institution holds the recognition of Qatar Ministry of Education and the International Air Transport Association. With its comprehensive approach to practical education, Inspire Training Institute has made a mark of significance within the Doha corporate and aviation landscape. The Institute's dynamic approach to education has been centered on grooming the most quintessential human resources, with the finest competences in the fields of Aviation, Hospitality, Travel & Tourism, Fashion Designing, Human Resources Management, Corporate Leadership Development amongst others. This joint aviation program with Parul University will go a long way in imparting within the students of Parul University and the whole of Vadodara, the most effective theoretical and practical understanding of the field of aviation.

With the growing trends in globalisation and internationalisation, the demand for a competent pool of aviation professionals has also grown. To match with the pace of this growth, the program will provide for the students, the most effective hands-on training experience, through ground school and flight training which is to be conducted at the Qatar and Greece flight academies. "With the introduction of this training program, we're creating fresh batches of highly skilled cockpit crew for the world's aviation industry to augment the best talent pool. As the demand for professional pilots is on the rise globally, we are proud to partner with Parul University through this initiative towards producing the most competent pilots of the future. The training module is designed to provide meaningful training in a consistent manner with a similar level of content engagement to all the pilots" said Ashish Mishra, CEO, and Founder of Inspire.

In furtherance of the common placement culture of the two institutions, the students upon complementing their programs will have an assured guarantee for assistance in acquiring the various career prospects, with lucrative packages. "I believe the partnership venture we have made in regards to the initiation of this CPL program, will go a long way in providing an ocean of career prospects for our students. Beyond that the program has a considerably high return of investment, mainly considering its affordability and utility for the students of Parul University," said the University's President Dr Devanshu Patel.

