Parul University promotes gender equality with this initiative

Parul University Promotes Gender Balance By Introducing Female Driven Campus Electric Rickshaws in Commemoration of IWD

Recognizing the need of protecting and developing the position of women in the Nation’s social strata, the city-based Parul University has taken the initiative of commemorating the countless, continuing efforts of the University’s female students and staff members. Running under the theme, “Value of Women”, this Women Development Cell organized International Women’s Day event will be commencing on the noon of the 8th of March. The Cell has been a constituent part of the University, ensuring the constant development of all the female stakeholders in Parul University through various awareness programs, events and equality based initiatives.

Expressing the value within women, this program is centered on appreciating the efforts of all the hard working female students and staff members and for this purpose, a facilitation ceremony is scheduled as part of its agenda. The Parul University women have not been an exception to excellence, through the groundbreaking initiatives, spearheaded by some of the prominent female heads in the University’s administration. Some of which include Dr Parul Patel, Managing Trustee, Dr Geetika Patel, Medical Director, Dr Preeti Nair, Director of International relations, Dr Komal Patel, Paramedical Director, Dr Ruchi Shrivastava, Engineering Director amongst others. Adding on, the female students of Parul University, have also placed a mark of excellence on the University by receiving various awards and victories in competitions such as the Khel Mahakumbh along with a design festival in Ahmedabad, Times Public Speaking contest and even in the Association of Indian Universities.

Signifying this essential day of women, Parul University has taken the initiative of introducing three campus rickshaws. The significance of these electric rickshaws is that each one of them will be having female operators. In other words further enhancing the initiative of promoting the environment, the University has put forward the need for gender balance and women development. The four-seater vehicles will begin operating within the campus, and this will go a long way in promoting the green agenda of the University and also making it convenient for the students to navigate the 150 acres. Introducing these rickshaws with their unique drivers will also be vital in inspiring and motivating the students through the message that there is no limit to any occupational choice they desire.

“Through this celebration today we are only commemorating all the women surrounding us, however, the true value of women is something that is seen each and every day through the work that they do. I believe through having women as drivers of these electric rickshaws, we will go a long way in teaching our female students that they are not limited to the supporting roles in occupational circles but they have the capacity to do any job that they desire”, said Dr Geetika M Patel, the University’s Medical Director. The Women Development Cell will continue organizing such gender balance, centered events as a way of paving a gateway of unlimited opportunities for women.

