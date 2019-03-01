Parul University's Foreign Students wins national debate at AIU

national

The Parul Institute of Law students, Wilfred Mukawu and Theophilus Makhazhe were awarded the 2nd runner up prize, while representing Gujarat and Parul University in the AIU National Debate Competition

Following their resounding victory in the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) organised western rounds held at Savitribai Phule Pune University, the students of the vibrant Parul University exceeded by emerging victorious in the national finals of the debate competition. The Parul Institute of Law students, Wilfred Mukawu and Theophilus Makhazhe were awarded the 2nd runner up prize, while representing Gujarat and Parul University in the AIU National Debate Competition.

Competing on this highly competitive national platform, against some of India’s most eloquent speakers, the two international students of Parul University brought pride to Gujarat and PU through their victory. This year’s festival was held at Chandigarh University in the State of Punjab. The festival was held from the 1st to the 5th of February with a hive of festivity and cultural expression from India’s most unique and talented students.

Representing more than 22 states from all over the country, the five day festival commenced during the Chandigarh winters with a vibrant and colourful procession. More than 100 Universities and over 900 students came together in harmony to celebrate the essence of India’s rich cultural diversity. AIU annually organises the State level and National Level competitions in the various categories of drama, dance, music, sports and literature. The joint secretary of AIU, Shri Sampson David expressed that it is always a delight for the association to bring together the youth from India’s diverse cultures, covering every state Indian or Foreign.

“For every aspiring student Parul University continues to help and support any manner of uniqueness within our talents. I believe it is because of such continuing faith in our capacity and ability that we were able to emerge victorious even on one of the nations most competitive platforms” said Wilfred Mukawu. The University continues to bag such cultural awards and accolades due to its continuous support by promoting such students.

