Parul University's Healthcare community acts as a support system against Coronavirus

With the doctors and nurses along with the entire healthcare community at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 virus, Vadodara based Parul University’ teaching hospital Parul Sevashram Hospital, has also joined the fight through its contributions to the city’s healthcare system. As a way of ensuring the well-being of the patients along with the highest form of precaution amongst community and city residents, the Multi-speciality Hospital dedicated a specific flu OPD, which has been providing expensive treatment and care to the flu patients. From the announcement of the lockdown, the hospital staff and management have been extensively working towards ensuring not only the provision of medical solutions to this crisis, but also various social centred solutions.

Noting the high contagious nature of the corona virus, and the need to be on high alert and practise clear distancing, Parul Sevashram Hospital also went on to dedicate a specific isolation ward for COVID-19 suspected patients. The ward is currently equipped with an initial total of 4 beds, with an expansion capacity of upto 20 beds, based on the increase in the demand for such facilities. A specific league of doctors and experts in the areas of infectious diseases, has been set aside to provide extensive care to any such suspected COVID-19 cases. To guarantee the highest form of safety and caution to those in services during this COVID-19 period, for the doctors, nurses, paramedics along with the ancillary staff, the hospital has also been providing essential safety wear.

In addition, the unexpected COVID-19 pandemic has not only strained the economy of the nation but has also resulted in the straining of medical resources and equipment vital for combating this pandemic. In particular, ventilators are such essential equipment which has been instrumental towards the treatment of COVID-19 patients. India now having a count of more 7 000 cases, the demand for ventilators has been on the rapid increase across the Nation resulting in scarcity, and the city of Vadodara has been no exception to this. In an effort to meet this demand, Parul Sevashram Hospital also went on to provide 3 ventilators for use at the Gotri based COVID-19 facility. With ventilators having an estimated cost of 5 lakhs, the hospital hopes to mitigate the effects of this virus, by offering such support based relief to the State and Local government.

The hospital has also made use of various forms of digital innovation to reduce the traffic in the hospital by providing distance medical care. Parul Sevashram hospital recently initiated telemedicine services, emergency medical care and assistance digital service, where patients can consult doctors without visiting the hospital. “In these difficult times, we have been actively engaging with our community and our city in the fight against COVID-19. As a medical center, I believe we owe a duty and an obligation to serve the people of this city, by providing the most effective health solutions in every way possible. We will continue making use of all our efforts in the combat against this pandemic until the health of our Nation and city is restored”, said Parul University’s Medical Director, Dr Geetika Patel.

