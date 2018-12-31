Parupalli Kashyap feeds Saina Nehwal gulab jamuns

badminton

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who got married to Parupalli Kashyap on December 14

Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap

India's star shuttler Saina Nehwal, who got married to Parupalli Kashyap on December 14, posted this picture on social media and captioned it: "Lucky day #marriagedayspecial got to have two #gulabjamun."

Newly-wed Saina Nehwal is yet to get over her "dream wedding" with fellow shuttler Parupalli Kashyap. The couple got married on December 14 in Hyderabad. "I'm still gliding over it [marriage]. I'm lucky to get everything I wanted. It was like a dream come true.

I don't know when it started and ended. It was all extremely special. I feel very special to have found an admirable person and husband in Kashyap, who has always been there for me. I'm very happy how this year has turned out; it couldn't have been better," Nehwal, the icon player for North Eastern Warriors in Premier Badminton League-4, told mid-day at a city hotel.

Saina Nehwal said she enjoyed dressing up in her finery. "Being an athlete, it's not very often that we get the opportunity to dress fancily. Most of the time we are in our practice attire or in sportswear, so whenever I have the chance to dress up, I like to make the most of it," she said.

